MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Increased to $2,050.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.57% from the stock’s current price.

MELI has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,870.26.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,570.00 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $959.87 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,492.55. The stock has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,064.35 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in MercadoLibre by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in MercadoLibre by 29.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.