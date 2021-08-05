MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives $10.47 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on MEGEF. Scotiabank upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEGEF stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $7.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.