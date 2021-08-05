MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 54.9% against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $7,167.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00049136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00102799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00146836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,391.25 or 0.99962741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.52 or 0.00855408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

