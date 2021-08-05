MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Down 8.3% Following Insider Selling

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) shares were down 8.3% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $29.71 and last traded at $30.17. Approximately 4,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 142,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

Specifically, VP Robert Perine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $304,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff Sweetser sold 11,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $354,139.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,606 shares of company stock worth $9,266,490 in the last ninety days.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth $50,307,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth $13,184,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 3,531.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 285,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,212,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.