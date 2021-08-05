mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.95. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$9.34, with a volume of 48,752 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDF. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$10.32 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of mdf commerce to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.42. The stock has a market cap of C$252.80 million and a PE ratio of -23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.82.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$22.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that mdf commerce inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About mdf commerce (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

