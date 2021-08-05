McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells $2,927,489.57 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lori A. Schechter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of McKesson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total value of $365,106.44.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $205.37 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $209.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.38. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.88.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

