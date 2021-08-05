Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.65-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20-4.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.Maximus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.
Shares of Maximus stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,137. Maximus has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.51. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Maximus will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered Maximus from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.
In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Maximus
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
Read More: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.