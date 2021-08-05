Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.65-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20-4.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.Maximus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

Shares of Maximus stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,137. Maximus has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.51. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Maximus will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered Maximus from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.