Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.44) per share for the quarter. Maxeon Solar Technologies has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $165.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. On average, analysts expect Maxeon Solar Technologies to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MAXN stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $517.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71.

MAXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

