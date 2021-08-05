Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.00, but opened at $29.86. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Maxar Technologies shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 33,672 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 20.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,932 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after purchasing an additional 485,955 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,634,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,267,000 after purchasing an additional 55,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,543,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,376,000 after purchasing an additional 102,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

