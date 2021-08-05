Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Matthews International has increased its dividend by 20.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Matthews International has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Matthews International to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.93. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matthews International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

