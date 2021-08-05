Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $70.90, but opened at $72.94. Materion shares last traded at $71.77, with a volume of 312 shares trading hands.
The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.43.
Materion Company Profile (NYSE:MTRN)
Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.
