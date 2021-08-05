Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $70.90, but opened at $72.94. Materion shares last traded at $71.77, with a volume of 312 shares trading hands.

The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Materion by 133.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Materion by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Materion by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Materion by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 49,434 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

