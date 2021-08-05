Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $158.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Match Group’s second-quarter 2021 revenues benefit from continued momentum in Tinder and solid performances of other apps like Hinge, Meetic, PlentyOfFish and OkCupid, especially across western markets. The addition of new emerging brands- Azar and Hakuna through the acquisition of Hyperconnect is a major positive. The company is also seeing rebound in propensity to pay, driven by robust uptake of video-enabled services to boost engagement amid the COVID-19 crisis. Shares have outperformed the industry year-to-date. However, Match Group’s dependence on Tinder to drive the top line is a major concern. Tinder is labelled as a sexting/hook up app and could face hurdles, while trying to expand into other parts of the world. This may not bode well for the company’s top line. Stiff competition from other dating apps is an overhang.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.89.

MTCH stock traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.59. 139,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,992. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,830 shares of company stock worth $7,001,972 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,182,791,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,790 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,158 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after acquiring an additional 937,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,298,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,462,000 after acquiring an additional 691,694 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

