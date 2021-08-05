MASQ Market Capitalization Tops $2.92 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. MASQ has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and $231,354.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MASQ has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,608,106 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

