Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $62.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

