Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Increased to $143.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MAR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist lifted their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.59.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $137.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.16 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $85.88 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 118.59% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,948,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Marriott International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Marriott International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

