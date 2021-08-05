Mark Joseph Welzenbach Sells 6,065 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $828,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:THG opened at $133.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.15. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THG. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

