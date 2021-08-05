Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Gap Up to $15.04

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.04, but opened at $15.52. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 705 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 25,823 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $439,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,251 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.