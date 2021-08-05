Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share.

Shares of MPC traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.04. 273,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,245,830. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.84, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

