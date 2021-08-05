Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

