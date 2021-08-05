Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,081 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,411.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 552,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,245,000 after purchasing an additional 515,720 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,807,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $65.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 53.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRC. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.27.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

