Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 28,511 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $10,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,384,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 957,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,164,000 after buying an additional 243,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,039 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,150 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $146.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.27. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.10 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.