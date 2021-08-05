Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after buying an additional 38,932 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% during the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after buying an additional 44,421 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after buying an additional 29,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 18.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $128.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

