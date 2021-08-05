Man Group (LON:EMG) Hits New 1-Year High at $201.50

Man Group plc (LON:EMG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 201.50 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.61), with a volume of 2817943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.95 ($2.59).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 191.93 ($2.51).

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 536.44. The company has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. Man Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

In other Man Group news, insider Richard Berliand bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

Man Group Company Profile (LON:EMG)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

