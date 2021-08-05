Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Target by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Target by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $260.56. The stock had a trading volume of 23,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,084. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $128.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $128.13 and a 1-year high of $263.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.