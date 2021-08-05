Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,008 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September makes up about 2.2% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at $116,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $417,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 6.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSEP traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.09. The stock had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,928. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.78. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $32.12.

