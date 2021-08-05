Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $908,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $28.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,383.00. The company had a trading volume of 51,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,465.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.