Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,214 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,853,000 after purchasing an additional 678,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,060 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,281,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,282,000 after purchasing an additional 561,761 shares during the period.

JPST stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.72. 1,306,726 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73.

