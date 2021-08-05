Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises 1.3% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

FHLC stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.48. 321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,738. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $67.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.82.

