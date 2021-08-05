Maincoin Reaches Market Cap of $864,931.34 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, Maincoin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Maincoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $864,931.34 and approximately $2,944.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00060362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00016687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.85 or 0.00945594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00097429 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043992 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Maincoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

