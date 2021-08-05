Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Plans $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 102.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.4%.

Shares of MAIN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.69. The stock had a trading volume of 210,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,280. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Main Street Capital’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

