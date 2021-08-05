Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) CEO Stephen I. Chazen Purchases 50,000 Shares

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MGY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.23. 1,530,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,141. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.61. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 25.33%. On average, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after buying an additional 77,357 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 820,602 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

