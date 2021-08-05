Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Magellan Aerospace traded as high as C$10.33 and last traded at C$10.30, with a volume of 14538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of C$584.22 million and a P/E ratio of -43.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.49.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$176.28 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Magellan Aerospace’s payout ratio is -180.26%.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

