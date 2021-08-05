LyondellBasell Industries to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.13. Scotiabank also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.94 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.29.

LYB opened at $97.00 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $64.21 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 97,038.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,485,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

