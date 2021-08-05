Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

LAZR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.02. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 141.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,684,000 after purchasing an additional 571,533 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,546,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 539.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 200,550 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 569.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 68,856 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,939,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

