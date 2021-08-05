Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $435.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $441.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $400.31.

Shares of LULU opened at $410.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.51. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $413.49.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

