LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 435 ($5.68). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 434 ($5.67), with a volume of 16,230 shares trading hands.

LSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 436.44. The company has a market cap of £469.01 million and a PE ratio of 27.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.92%.

About LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.