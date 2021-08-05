Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LPX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,556. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

