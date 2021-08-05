LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Trading Down 7.3%

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)’s stock price fell 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $81.13 and last traded at $81.48. 14,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 289,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,625,000 after purchasing an additional 64,293 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

