LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading Up 6% Over Last Week

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $17.79 million and approximately $1,082.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000419 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00091455 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

