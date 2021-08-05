Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.48. 481,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,201,179. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $157.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.92.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

