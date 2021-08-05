Lindbrook Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,621,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,965 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC accounts for approximately 9.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $40,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GBDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 988,484 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 854,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 109.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 670,242 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,943,000 after purchasing an additional 318,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at about $3,961,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $75,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 165,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,289 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

GBDC traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,953. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.76.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.