Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,561,000 after purchasing an additional 807,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,553,000 after purchasing an additional 786,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $398.38. 223,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,078. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.96, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.61.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.43, for a total value of $2,555,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,581. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total transaction of $30,241,055.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,492 shares of company stock worth $114,086,828 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZM. Benchmark began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 target price on Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.18.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

