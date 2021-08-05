Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 256 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.10. 2,172,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,362,166. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

