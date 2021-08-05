LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. LHC Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.300-$6.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.30-6.50 EPS.

NASDAQ LHCG traded down $25.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.40. 25,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,963. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $170.01 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.23. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Separately, Benchmark increased their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.