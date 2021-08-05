Lethean (LTHN) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Lethean has a total market cap of $694,132.90 and approximately $339.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,217.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,815.03 or 0.06829636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.67 or 0.01328721 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.43 or 0.00350416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00128067 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.90 or 0.00611131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.94 or 0.00341938 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.38 or 0.00292050 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

