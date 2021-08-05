Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LESL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $24.35 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $696,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at $37,168,767.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 48.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

