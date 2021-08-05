Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stake Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

NYSE:LEN opened at $105.44 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

