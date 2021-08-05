Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.350-$6.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.35-$6.65 EPS.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $94.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.17. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leidos has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

