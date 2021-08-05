Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.
Shares of BWG stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 49,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,796. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $12.97.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
