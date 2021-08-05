Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of BWG stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 49,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,796. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $12.97.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

