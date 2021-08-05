Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 353 ($4.61) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 279.25 ($3.65).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

LON LGEN remained flat at $GBX 271.50 ($3.55) during trading hours on Wednesday. 14,934,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,991,897. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 269.08. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of £16.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.18 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

In other news, insider Toby Strauss bought 1,050 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £2,751 ($3,594.20). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 807 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 284 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £2,291.88 ($2,994.36). Insiders have bought 2,717 shares of company stock worth $733,048 in the last three months.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.